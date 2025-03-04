All Sections
US House Speaker says pause in military aid to Ukraine is "temporary"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 4 March 2025, 19:06
US House Speaker says pause in military aid to Ukraine is temporary

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that the pause in US military aid to Ukraine is temporary and related to events at the White House last Friday.

Source: Johnson during a briefing on Tuesday, 4 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "This is a temporary pause," Johnson said in response to a question about the halt in US support for Ukraine.

He stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to "come and make right what happened last week, the shocking developments in the Oval Office".

"And if he does that, I think this is the win-win-win scenario for everybody involved. I think it’s the best deal that could be offered, and it will assist the Ukrainian people, so I encourage him [Zelenskyy – ed.] to do that," Johnson said, referring to the minerals deal.

Johnson added that he is heartened that "President Zelenskyy has indicated that he does want to do this deal after all".

Background:

  • On 4 March, US media reported that Trump has ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees its leaders "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". His decision also affects weapons shipments that have already left US territory and are en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • After numerous indications from the US that the President of Ukraine should apologise for the spat at the White House, Zelenskyy stated that it is regrettable that it happened.

