US bans intelligence sharing with Ukraine – Daily Mail

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 March 2025, 09:17
US flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The British tabloid Daily Mail has claimed that the US has indeed limited the transfer of intelligence data to Ukraine. In particular, the United States has banned the UK from sharing data obtained from Washington with Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Daily Mail 

Details: Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid to Kyiv has raised concerns about a significant weakening of Ukraine on the battlefield.

But in addition to this decision, all UK intelligence and military agencies were also issued an order directly prohibiting the transfer of intelligence data received from the US to Ukraine, known as "Rel UKR", an abbreviation for "Releasable to Ukraine".

The Daily Mail reiterated that the UK and other Western security partners, such as Australia and New Zealand, have shared such intelligence with Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion three years ago. Now, Washington has reportedly ordered that this sharing be halted until further notice.

The decision affects the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), intelligence agencies and UK MoD intelligence branches.

European Pravda emphasised that the Daily Mail belongs to the group of "quality tabloids" - those that publish a significant amount of tabloid content but typically adhere to standards in fact-reporting.

Background:

  • On 4 March, American media outlets learned of US President Donald Trump's order to pause all military aid to Ukraine until he sees the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". The decision also applies to weapons that had left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • US House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the pause in US military aid to Ukraine was temporary and related to the events at the White House on 28 February.

