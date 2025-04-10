Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos

Thirty Russian UAVs were recorded near the city of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 April, with 16 of them being destroyed and the others either leaving the airspace of the city or disappearing from radar. A fire has broken out, a house has been destroyed and two people have been injured in the attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district on the premises of a warehouse as a result of the Russian drone attack and the falling wreckage from the destroyed aerial targets. The fire has been extinguished.

Advertisement:

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A house was destroyed, as well as windows in nearby houses and cars were damaged, in the Darnytskyi district. The fire has also been extinguished.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Available information indicates that two women were injured. They received medical treatment without hospitalisation," Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Destroyed house Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Earlier, it was reported that air defence had been responding in the city of Kyiv. A drone attack caused a fire and destruction of a house.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!