Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos
Thirty Russian UAVs were recorded near the city of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 April, with 16 of them being destroyed and the others either leaving the airspace of the city or disappearing from radar. A fire has broken out, a house has been destroyed and two people have been injured in the attack.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district on the premises of a warehouse as a result of the Russian drone attack and the falling wreckage from the destroyed aerial targets. The fire has been extinguished.
A house was destroyed, as well as windows in nearby houses and cars were damaged, in the Darnytskyi district. The fire has also been extinguished.
"Available information indicates that two women were injured. They received medical treatment without hospitalisation," Kyiv City Military Administration reported.
Background: Earlier, it was reported that air defence had been responding in the city of Kyiv. A drone attack caused a fire and destruction of a house.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!