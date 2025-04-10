Former Polish foreign minister criticises government for already refusing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Thursday, 10 April 2025, 13:05
Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has criticised his country's government for its "short-sightedness" in refusing to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.
Source: Czaputowicz on air with the RMF FM radio station
Details: Jacek Chaputowicz assessed that the success of the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was in Poland's interests.
"However, our actions, which say that we will not send troops there – because why should our sons get killed there – show that we are looking at the short term," he said.
"We are not looking at the broader geopolitical conditions that are important for our country. I think that we have prematurely declared that we will not participate in this," he added.
Background:
- The Polish government has repeatedly stated that it will not send troops to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but wants to focus on being a logistics hub for Ukraine and possibly, in the future, an infrastructure hub if peacekeeping in the country is ensured.
- The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.
- On 27 March in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a French-UK mission would be sent to Ukraine to strengthen the Ukrainian army. He also added that work on the potential deployment of a so-called guarantee force to Ukraine was ongoing.
