Former Polish foreign minister criticises government for already refusing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has criticised his country's government for its "short-sightedness" in refusing to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.

Source: Czaputowicz on air with the RMF FM radio station

Details: Jacek Chaputowicz assessed that the success of the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was in Poland's interests.

"However, our actions, which say that we will not send troops there – because why should our sons get killed there – show that we are looking at the short term," he said.

"We are not looking at the broader geopolitical conditions that are important for our country. I think that we have prematurely declared that we will not participate in this," he added.

Background:

The Polish government has repeatedly stated that it will not send troops to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but wants to focus on being a logistics hub for Ukraine and possibly, in the future, an infrastructure hub if peacekeeping in the country is ensured.

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.

On 27 March in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a French-UK mission would be sent to Ukraine to strengthen the Ukrainian army. He also added that work on the potential deployment of a so-called guarantee force to Ukraine was ongoing.

