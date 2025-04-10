Russians attack Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 12 people, including one teenager – photos

Russian troops have attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with kamikaze drones, injuring 12 people. Among the casualties is a 16-year-old boy who is currently in a serious condition.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In Nikopol, 12 people were injured. The Russians injured locals with a kamikaze drone. Among the casualties is a 16-year-old teenager. He is in a serious condition."

The damaged car Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians also damaged a student accommodation and five cars. It is noted that the examination of the premises continues.

Background: Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on 8 April, initially using artillery and later deploying kamikaze drones.

