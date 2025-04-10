Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the transport visa-free regime with the European Union has been extended until the end of 2025.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday 10 April, it became known that Ukraine's transport visa-free regime with the EU had been extended until the end of 2025.

Shmyhal said that Ukrainian road carriers still will not need special permits.

He noted that this is the fourth extension of the agreement, which demonstrates its effectiveness and efficiency.

"Ukrainian exports by road to the EU increased by 42% and imports by road to Ukraine by 37%. The transport visa-free regime is a part of Ukraine's sectoral integration into Europe and a prerequisite for our membership in the European Union," he added.

It should be noted that the agreement on road freight on 29 June 2022 was one of the manifestations of the EU's solidarity with Ukraine in response to Russia's full-scale invasion.

The agreement, which was simplistically called the transport visa-free regime, gives Ukrainian carriers the right to operate commercial rides to the EU under a simplified scheme without quotas and individual permits that were previously in place.

Background: It is also worth noting that Ukraine expects the EU to extend the current trade liberalisation mechanism, which is due to expire after 5 June, until the end of 2025, when an alternative proposal will be developed.

