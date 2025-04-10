Ukrainian President's Office emphasises that no one will dictate to Ukraine what size army it should have

For Ukraine, limiting the size of its armed forces is a red line in the context of negotiations to end the war with Russia.

Source: Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the President’s Office in an interview with Reuters

Quote from Palisa: "This is a principled position of Ukraine – no one, and certainly not the aggressor country Russia, will dictate to Ukraine what kind of armed forces Ukraine should have."

Details: Palisa said that a well-trained Ukrainian military will be the best guarantee of Kyiv's security against new Russian attacks if and when a truce or peace agreement is reached.

"I can guess what the Russian Federation is guided by – maybe they want to prepare, to make it easier for themselves in the future, but no. Our task is to learn the lessons (of the past) well," Palisa said.

He also said that he expects Russian attacks to intensify later this month and in May.

He believes that Russia will focus its offensive on Pokrovsk but may also advance along the eastern fronts near Kupiansk and Lyman, as well as the southeastern fronts near Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka.

"The absolute priority, in my opinion, will now be on the Pokrovsk direction," he said.

Background:

Palisa recently said that Russia plans to increase its forces by 150,000 troops in 2025.

In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined red lines for Ukraine in potential peace talks with Russia. "Not to lose the independence and sovereignty of our state, and to ensure that Russia never in its life has any influence on the independence of Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president said. He added that he does not want to discuss with Russia "what our army should be like" or "discuss economic security guarantees, where the main guarantee is the EU".

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, also spoke about red lines: "Ukraine is not discussing the neutral status and reduction of the size of its Armed Forces. We will never recognise any temporarily occupied territories as Russian."

