All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian President's Office emphasises that no one will dictate to Ukraine what size army it should have

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 10 April 2025, 18:45
Ukrainian President's Office emphasises that no one will dictate to Ukraine what size army it should have
Photo from Facebook of Palisa

For Ukraine, limiting the size of its armed forces is a red line in the context of negotiations to end the war with Russia.

Source: Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the President’s Office in an interview with Reuters

Quote from Palisa: "This is a principled position of Ukraine – no one, and certainly not the aggressor country Russia, will dictate to Ukraine what kind of armed forces Ukraine should have."

Advertisement:

Details: Palisa said that a well-trained Ukrainian military will be the best guarantee of Kyiv's security against new Russian attacks if and when a truce or peace agreement is reached.

"I can guess what the Russian Federation is guided by – maybe they want to prepare, to make it easier for themselves in the future, but no. Our task is to learn the lessons (of the past) well," Palisa said.

He also said that he expects Russian attacks to intensify later this month and in May.

Advertisement:

He believes that Russia will focus its offensive on Pokrovsk but may also advance along the eastern fronts near Kupiansk and Lyman, as well as the southeastern fronts near Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka.

"The absolute priority, in my opinion, will now be on the Pokrovsk direction," he said.

Background:

  • Palisa recently said that Russia plans to increase its forces by 150,000 troops in 2025.
  • In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined red lines for Ukraine in potential peace talks with Russia. "Not to lose the independence and sovereignty of our state, and to ensure that Russia never in its life has any influence on the independence of Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president said. He added that he does not want to discuss with Russia "what our army should be like" or "discuss economic security guarantees, where the main guarantee is the EU".
  • Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, also spoke about red lines: "Ukraine is not discussing the neutral status and reduction of the size of its Armed Forces. We will never recognise any temporarily occupied territories as Russian."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

presidentarmyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
president
Let's wait until after Easter. When will the elections be held in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy: I am ready to step down as president for peace or in return for NATO membership
US Congress certifies Trump's victory in 2024 election – CNN
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: