Chief of Zelenskyy's office outlined Kyiv's red lines during Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 18 March 2025, 16:08
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office and leader of Kyiv's delegation to the peace talks, has reported that he outlined Ukraine's non-negotiable red lines during his talks with the US in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Yermak on social media

Quote: "I separately emphasised our red lines. Ukraine is not discussing the neutral status and reduction of the size of its Armed Forces. We will never recognise any temporarily occupied territories as Russian."

Details: Yermak added that, alongside agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire, Kyiv proposed the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the return of deported children during the talks in Jeddah.

He also stressed that monitoring the ceasefire requires clear mechanisms and expertise.

Background: Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

Advertisement:
