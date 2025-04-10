All Sections
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 April 2025, 20:49
Bridget Brink. Photo: Getty Images

Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, is reportedly considering an early resignation. 

Source: CBS News and Reuters, citing three sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink, who has served as ambassador to Ukraine since 2022, is said to be planning to step down early.

According to the sources, the ambassador has not yet taken any official steps but has begun making "farewell calls" to her colleagues.

CBS received no response to its request for comment from either Brink or the US State Department.

One source, a senior US official, said the ambassador's intentions are driven by a combination of personal and political concerns, including the rollback of USAID operations following decisions made by President Trump.

Among the personal reasons cited is that Brink has been living in Ukraine alone, without her family.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly wanted her to remain in the role and had already rejected her initial resignation letter in January, which was considered more of a formality related to the change in administrations.

Reuters say there is no clear indication that criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a deciding factor in her potential resignation, following her failure to mention Russia in her post about the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April.

It remains unclear who would replace Brink if she steps down early. An unnamed official and another person familiar with the matter told the agency that a potential successor could be Chris Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Eastern European Affairs, Policy and Regional Affairs at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. Smith previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Kyiv in 2022–2023.

