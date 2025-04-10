EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador

Nearly half of the European Union's €2.1 billion tranche, received from the profits of frozen Russian assets, will be directed towards purchases for the Ukrainian defence industry under the so-called "Danish model".

Source: European Pravda with reference to an interview of Interfax-Ukraine with Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Quote: "The majority of the funds will be used to purchase weapons, ammunition and air defence systems for Ukraine in the form of grants."

Details: Mathernová reiterated that the EU would soon receive the second transfer of funds from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets, amounting to €2.1 billion.

In particular, a portion of the funds will be allocated to EU member states for the purchase of ammunition and air defence systems for Ukraine and another billion will be directed towards orders from the Ukrainian defence industry under the "Danish model".

"This time, the EU will provide €1 billion in the form of grants for the defence industry. The contracts are currently being prepared," Mathernová said.

Background:

Mathernová reiterated that the EU had already invested €400 million in Ukraine's defence industry in 2024. In an interview with European Pravda, she explained that this included, in particular, the production of Bohdana howitzers.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on its partners to allocate funds for the production of the weapons it needs from the Ukrainian defence industry.

