UK announces $580m military aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg

The United Kingdom has announced a joint defence assistance package for Ukraine worth £450 million (approximately US$580 million) from existing funding sources.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence stated that the aid package is aimed at financing the "rapid" delivery of FPV drones "to attack targets and drop explosives on Russian positions". In addition, the funds will be used to acquire radar systems, anti-tank mines and for the repair and maintenance of vehicles and equipment.

Advertisement:

The drones, which will be procured from British and Ukrainian suppliers, are considered particularly effective. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, they account for 60-70% of the damage inflicted on Russian equipment in Ukrainian territory.

"The work of the nations meeting on Friday, collectively called the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, is vital to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position and pile pressure on Putin to help force him to end this terrible war," UK Defence Secretary John Healey said, addressing other group members.

"We cannot jeopardise peace by forgetting the war, which is why today's major package will surge support to Ukraine's front-line fight," he emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 10 April, Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, stated that nearly half of the European Union's €2.1 billion tranche, received from the profits of frozen Russian assets, would be directed towards purchases for Ukraine's defence industry under the so-called "Danish model".

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, at a briefing marking the Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting, said that the European Commission hoped that the total number of artillery shells provided to Ukraine by European countries would reach two million by the end of 2025.

On 4 April, the Norwegian government approved an increase in assistance to Ukraine by NOK 50 billion (US$4.6 billion) for 2025, bringing the total to NOK 85 billion (US$7.8 billion).

At the end of March, the drone coalition allocated €20 million from a joint fund to purchase Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) drones for the Ukrainian defence forces, which will be delivered within three months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!