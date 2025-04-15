Canadian Liberal Party promises to continue supporting Ukraine after elections

The ruling Liberal Party of Canada has emphasised that if they win the elections they will continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform, citing the response of the party's election campaign office to a request from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress

Details: The Liberal Party of Canada stated that if they win the elections they will continue to defend their values of peace and stability, while also supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians. They mentioned that they would provide a variety of military assistance, building on the over CA$4.5 billion (about US$3.2 billion) already allocated. The annual support levels would match Ukraine's needs and be coordinated with their allies to ensure effectiveness.

Advertisement:

The statement from the Liberal Party obtained by Ukrinform also mentions that Canada plans to continue macroeconomic, humanitarian and other support to help Ukraine provide necessary services and contribute to its long-term reconstruction.

The Canadian Liberals further pledged to work with Ukraine’s G7 partners on legislative frameworks to redirect frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Background:

Advertisement:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that his country had not yet made a final decision regarding participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine following the end of the war.

On 14 April, Ukrainian Canadian Congress President Alexandra Chyczij stated that the horrific bloodshed Russia is committing in Ukraine would not stop until Canada and other allies provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and air defence systems to protect its cities and defeat Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!