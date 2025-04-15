All Sections
US lawmakers introduce bill on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia – Reuters

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 05:45
US Congress. Photo: Getty Images

The Democratic Party representatives in the US Congress have introduced a bill aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and imposing tough sanctions against Moscow.

Source: Reuters, citing a copy of the bill which has not yet been made public

Details: Congressman Greg Meeks, the leading Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced a bill that provides for multi-level assistance to Ukraine – from funding security needs and post-war reconstruction to enhanced sanctions against Russia.

The first section of the draft reaffirms support for Ukraine and NATO and also proposes the creation of a position of special coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction. The second section concerns security assistance, including direct loans and military funding. The third section addresses severe sanctions and export controls, which are to target Russian banks, the energy and mining sectors and Russian officials.

According to informed sources cited by Reuters, this is another attempt to put pressure on US President Donald Trump's administration to take a clearer position in support of Kyiv.

Quote: "The efforts in Congress reflect increasing concern among lawmakers from both parties about Ukraine's fate, as Republican President Donald Trump has taken a more conciliatory stance toward Moscow since starting his second term on 20 January."

Details: As said by congressional aides who worked on the text, even if the bill does not receive full support in the House of Representatives, some of its provisions could be included in a broader Ukraine-related legislative package.

"This bill obviously will be part of the legislative conversation," one of the co-authors said.

Quote: "While many members of Congress from both parties have strongly supported Ukraine during the three-year conflict, many of Trump's closest Republican allies have grown cooler since his party took control of the House two years ago, and then the White House and Senate in January."

Background: 

  • In early April, a bill was introduced in the US Senate concerning new sanctions against Russia for its refusal to engage in a peace agreement, including a 500% tariff on goods from countries that buy Russian oil and gas.
  • ON 14 April, Trump blamed not only Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but also his predecessor Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Commenting on Zelenskyy's request to purchase US-made Patriot air defence systems to protect Ukrainian skies, Trump stated that "you don’t start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles".

