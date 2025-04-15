All Sections
Russia claims drones attacked their Kursk Oblast: over 100 UAVs supposedly downed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 April 2025, 07:25
Russia claims drones attacked their Kursk Oblast: over 100 UAVs supposedly downed
The scene of the attack. Photo: Astra

Explosions were heard overnight and a fire broke out in a residential building in the city of Kursk in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that a large-scale drone attack had been carried out on the oblast.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry, Operational Headquarters in Kursk Oblast; Astra Telegram channel

Details: According to Astra, residents of Kursk reported many explosions at around 02:30.

Photos and videos of a fire in a high-rise building, allegedly after a drone strike, were also posted online.

Russian Telegram channels did not report any other consequences.

The local authorities claimed that one person had been killed and nine injured.

It is worth noting that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that its targets in Russia are limited to military facilities, military factories and fuel and lubricant storage sites that supply the Russian army. It is also known that a drone may deviate from its route, for example, due to electronic warfare operating.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 109 Ukrainian UAVs had been downed over Kursk Oblast.

In addition, three drones were reportedly downed over Voronezh Oblast and one each over Moscow, Bryansk and Oryol oblasts in Russia.

