Russians hit Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast: houses damaged, garages and cars on fire – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 April 2025, 09:13
The Russians conducted an airstrike on a residential area in the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 15 April. A fire has broken out and residential buildings have been damaged in the strike.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Partial destruction and damage to two-storey buildings and houses were recorded as a result of an aerial bomb hitting a frontline village in the morning. A fire covering an area of 40 sq. m. broke out. Outbuildings, garages and a car were burning."

Burnt down car
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Ten firefighters and two fire appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

No casualties have been reported.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

