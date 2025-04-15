Vance expresses outrage after Zelenskyy accused him of justifying Putin's actions

US Vice President JD Vance has criticised remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that Vance was justifying the actions of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Responding to Zelenskyy’s recent comments, in which he accused Vance of excusing Putin’s behaviour, Vance said he had condemned Russia since 2022, but since then has sought to understand the strategic goals of both sides in order to find a solution.

Vance stated that this does not mean he "morally supports the Russian cause", or the full-scale invasion.

Quote: "... but you do have to try to understand what are their strategic red lines, in the same way that you have to try to understand what the Ukrainians are trying to get out of the conflict. I think it's sort of absurd for Zelenskyy to tell the [American] government, which is currently keeping his entire government and war effort together, that we are somehow on the side of the Russians."

Background:

On 14 April, in an interview with CBS News, Zelenskyy expressed regret that Russian narratives were dominant in the United States, and that some still believed the Russians were not the aggressors and did not start the war. Zelenskyy also said that it seemed to him "the vice president is somehow justifying Putin's actions".

During a spat at the White House on 28 February, Zelenskyy called on Vance to visit Ukraine to witness the situation firsthand. In response, Vance claimed that he "watched stories" and is therefore aware of developments in Ukraine.

Vance also stated that he refuses to visit Ukraine because he believes the Ukrainian government organises "propaganda tours".

In March, Zelenskyy reaffirmed his invitation for Vance to visit Ukraine.

