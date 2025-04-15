Ukraine reportedly regains control over Dniproenerhiia village in Donetsk Oblast

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of a tactical group on one of the fronts in Donetsk Oblast, has said that Ukrainian troops regained control of the village of Dniproenerhiia in Volnovakha district and improved the tactical situation on two critical fronts.

Source: Naiev on Facebook and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I have been in command of the tactical group for two months. During this period, we managed to reduce the loss of personnel by 20%, regain control of the village of Dniproenerhiia, and improve the tactical situation on two critical fronts."

Details: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Naiev added that the settlement was taken under control about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Dniproenerhiia is halfway in the red zone on Deep State maps [red colour on the map indicates Russian occupation – ed.].

Naiev stressed that during this time, the group's units had killed about 9,500 Russian military personnel and destroyed 51 tanks, 166 armoured combat vehicles, and 819 vehicles (armoured vehicles, jeeps, motorcycles and ATVs).

He added that about 70% of the Russians’ losses were caused by UAV strikes.

Naiev also said that during the "last large-scale offensive" on the Vesele-Skudne front, the Russians used 5 tanks, 14 armoured personnel carriers and 6 armoured vehicles. The Russian convoys were spotted by aerial reconnaissance and, as a result of "fire damage and UAVs", "more than 100 occupiers were killed and 4 tanks, 9 armoured personnel carriers and 3 armoured vehicles" were destroyed.

