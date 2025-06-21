Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev resigns as commander of Vuhledar tactical group

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev has announced the completion of his tenure as commander of the Vuhledar tactical group.

Quote: "Together with the officers of the management body, we are leaving one of the hottest fronts of Donetsk Oblast.

In the future, the tasks in this area will be assigned to one of the newly created corps of the Armed Forces."

Details: The general reported that during his tenure, the group killed nearly 20,000 Russians and destroyed 74 tanks, 138 armoured fighting vehicles, 316 artillery systems and 1,296 items of automotive equipment.

Background:

On 11 February, sources in the military leadership told Ukrainska Pravda that, following an interview with the outlet, Naiev received a combat order to serve as commander of the Velyka Novosilka tactical group in Donetsk Oblast. Journalist Yurii Butusov said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this decision.

On 10 February, Naiev’s interview was published by Ukrainska Pravda, in which he stated that on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the military leadership did not receive official documents specifying the date of the Russian offensive.

