All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev resigns as commander of Vuhledar tactical group

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 14:11
Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev resigns as commander of Vuhledar tactical group
Serhii Naiev. Stock photo; Ukrainska Pravda

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev has announced the completion of his tenure as commander of the Vuhledar tactical group.

Source: Naiev on Facebook

Quote: "Together with the officers of the management body, we are leaving one of the hottest fronts of Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

In the future, the tasks in this area will be assigned to one of the newly created corps of the Armed Forces."

Details: The general reported that during his tenure, the group killed nearly 20,000 Russians and destroyed 74 tanks, 138 armoured fighting vehicles, 316 artillery systems and 1,296 items of automotive equipment.

Background: 

  • On 11 February, sources in the military leadership told Ukrainska Pravda that, following an interview with the outlet, Naiev received a combat order to serve as commander of the Velyka Novosilka tactical group in Donetsk Oblast. Journalist Yurii Butusov said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this decision.
  • On 10 February, Naiev’s interview was published by Ukrainska Pravda, in which he stated that on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the military leadership did not receive official documents specifying the date of the Russian offensive.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastwarArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Seven people wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over past day
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: