Beijing on request from Chinese POWs captured in Ukraine to be swapped: "Their actions will be assessed"

The Chinese government has denied any involvement in the participation of Chinese citizens in Russia's war against Ukraine and says it will assess the actions of those captured in Donetsk & Luhansk Oblast under Chinese law after verifying the circumstances.

Source: Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a request from a Ukrinform correspondent in China, who sought a comment on the appeal by Chinese POWs to be brought back home

Quote: "The Chinese government's position is very clear. We've issued numerous warnings and asked Chinese citizens to stay away from armed conflict zones, avoid participating in armed conflicts in any form and avoid participating in military operations by any side.

The conduct of Chinese citizens abroad will be reviewed in accordance with current law and necessary consular and other measures will be taken."

Details: Jian said Chinese authorities are still verifying information about the nationals captured in Ukraine and clarifying the circumstances of their involvement.

He added that China's stance on the so-called "Ukrainian crisis" [China's term for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.] remains unchanged, claiming Beijing seeks to "promote peace talks to end the conflict".

Quote from Jian: "We call on all relevant parties to accurately understand China’s objective and impartial position and to refrain from political manipulation or using this issue [of captured Chinese citizens – ed.] for publicity or self-promotion."

