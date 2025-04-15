Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 52 drones; 26 UAVs downed

On the night of 15 April, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 52 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones and various decoy drones. Air defence units downed 26 UAVs.

Source: Air Force Command of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the directions of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. The ballistic missile was fired from Kursk Oblast.

As of 12:00, 26 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of other types have been confirmed destroyed in eastern, northern and central parts of Ukraine.

A total of 19 decoy drones disappeared from radar without consequences.

Sumy Oblast and Donetsk Oblast were affected by the Russian attacks.

Ukrainian defence forces repelled the air assault using aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire teams.

