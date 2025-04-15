Ukrainian border guards repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast – video

Ukrainian soldiers from the 5th Border Detachment have carried out a successful mission to destroy Russian assault groups, equipment and communication systems on the Sumy front.

Source: press service for State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "While carrying out combat missions in one of the areas of active fighting, border guards mercilessly destroyed enemy assault groups, equipment and communication systems, which are legitimate targets of Ukraine’s defence forces."

Details: It is reported that, thanks to the effective work of drone operators from the 5th Border Detachment, Russian quad bikes, communication equipment and assault groups attempting to enter the territory of Sumy Oblast were destroyed.

