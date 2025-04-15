All Sections
Ukraine's National Guard forms two corps led by Azov and Khartiia Brigades commanders

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 April 2025, 13:24
Ukraine's National Guard forms two corps led by Azov and Khartiia Brigades commanders
Ihor Obolensky and Denys Prokopenko. collage by UP

The National Guard of Ukraine has created two corps, headed by Colonel Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, Commander of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade Azov, and Colonel Ihor "Kornet" Obolenskyi, Commander of the 13th Operational Brigade Khartia.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard, stated that it is crucial for the corps commander to be the direct leader of his units, to know the brigade commanders personally, and for them to know him too.

The National Guard emphasised that the corps system will significantly improve communication between soldiers, enhance the flexibility and resilience of the forces, and make the Armed Forces more effective overall.

The reform is based on lessons learned from the war with Russia, including the need for rapid manoeuvring, resilience to enemy strikes and the ability to hold large areas of territory.

Background: In February, President Zelenskyy approved a plan to transition to a new organisational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to establish military corps.

