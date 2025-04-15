All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Finnish soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 15 April 2025, 14:43
Finnish soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

A 20-year-old volunteer from Finland has been killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.

Source: Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat; Finnish broadcaster Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The man reportedly lived in the Finnish city of Turku. A few months ago, he left Finland to fight as a volunteer soldier alongside Ukrainian forces against the Russians.

Advertisement:

The newspaper states that the man was killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Meanwhile, Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs confirmed to the broadcaster that a Finnish citizen was either killed or went missing in eastern Ukraine on Sunday 13 April.

Jussi Tanner, Director General of the Consular Services Department, said that Finnish authorities are in contact with their Ukrainian counterparts regarding the matter.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In January, it was reported that another volunteer from Georgia, Kakha Tilidze, along with Edgars Platonovs from Latvia and Richard S. from Austria, had been killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.
  • That same month, it was also reported that Filip Antosiak, a 19-year-old Polish military volunteer who had left his studies in the UK to join a Ukrainian strike UAV unit, had been killed in action near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 9 April, it was reported that a Lithuanian soldier had been killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers over past day
UK intelligence reports Russian manpower losses in 2025
Up to 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in full-scale war against Russia – CBS News
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: