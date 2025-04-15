Finnish soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia

A 20-year-old volunteer from Finland has been killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.

Source: Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat; Finnish broadcaster Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The man reportedly lived in the Finnish city of Turku. A few months ago, he left Finland to fight as a volunteer soldier alongside Ukrainian forces against the Russians.

Advertisement:

The newspaper states that the man was killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Meanwhile, Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs confirmed to the broadcaster that a Finnish citizen was either killed or went missing in eastern Ukraine on Sunday 13 April.

Jussi Tanner, Director General of the Consular Services Department, said that Finnish authorities are in contact with their Ukrainian counterparts regarding the matter.

Advertisement:

Background:

In January, it was reported that another volunteer from Georgia, Kakha Tilidze, along with Edgars Platonovs from Latvia and Richard S. from Austria, had been killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.

That same month, it was also reported that Filip Antosiak, a 19-year-old Polish military volunteer who had left his studies in the UK to join a Ukrainian strike UAV unit, had been killed in action near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

On 9 April, it was reported that a Lithuanian soldier had been killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!