Trump admin stops G7 from condemning Russia over Sumy strike – Bloomberg

The United States has reportedly informed its G7 allies that it would not support a joint statement condemning Russia’s missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed 35 people on 13 April.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg sources familiar with the diplomatic correspondence reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump told its G7 partners that it could not sign the statement condemning the attack because it was "working to preserve the space to negotiate peace".

Canada, which currently holds the G7 presidency, informed member states that without US support, a joint statement could not be issued, Bloomberg’s sources said.

The proposed statement would have described the Sumy strike as further proof that Russia is determined to prolong the war.

Despite the blocked G7 statement, nearly 50 countries and international organisations have expressed support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted in his daily address on Monday.

Russia’s attack on Sumy came just two days after Russian ruler Vladimir Putin met for nearly five hours with Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

Background:

On 14 April, Trump, commenting on Ukraine’s proposal to purchase US-made Patriot air defence systems to protect its skies, suggested that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had "started the war".

Trump also stated that "the war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine" and claimed that he had been told Russia had made a "mistake" in Sumy.

