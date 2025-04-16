Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, but membership won't be part of peace deal – NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that Ukraine's accession to the Alliance remains irreversible, but it will not be part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Source: Rutte in an interview with We Ukraine TV channel

Details: Rutte confirmed that the decision of the 2024 Washington Summit, according to which Ukraine's path to NATO membership is irreversible, remains in force.

He stated that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, as that had been the outcome of the Washington Summit, and nothing had changed. He added that although the Alliance had pledged Ukraine would one day become a member, it had never promised that membership would be part of a peace agreement.

According to Rutte, the West's goal is to secure a "real peace" for Ukraine, not another frozen conflict similar to the Minsk agreements.

He added that US President Donald Trump is working towards a firm and lasting peace for Ukraine – not a "Minsk-3", but a genuine ceasefire and peace agreement.

Background:

Trump stated that he did not see the possibility for Ukraine to be in NATO given Russia's position. He also believes that Ukraine not being in NATO is part of the diplomatic settlement of the war.

Incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine would be able to become a member of the EU or NATO only after the war is over.

