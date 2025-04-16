Death toll from Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April rises to 20
Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 08:29
A 23-year-old man who had been critically injured in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April has died in hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 20.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Tragic news... A 23-year-old man who was injured during the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih at the beginning of April has died in hospital. My deepest condolences to his loved ones."
Advertisement:
Background: On the evening of 4 April, the Russians conducted a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih: 19 people were killed, including nine children. Another 75 people were injured.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!