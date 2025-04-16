All Sections
Death toll from Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April rises to 20

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 April 2025, 08:29
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 23-year-old man who had been critically injured in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April has died in hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 20.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tragic news... A 23-year-old man who was injured during the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih at the beginning of April has died in hospital. My deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Background: On the evening of 4 April, the Russians conducted a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih: 19 people were killed, including nine children. Another 75 people were injured.

