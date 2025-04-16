Russian strike on Kherson caught on video as emergency workers and city administration head arrive

Roman Mrochko near a building ruined by the Russian attack. Photo: screenshot from a video by Mrochko

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on the morning of 16 April. Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, along with rescue workers, arrived at the site of the strike, only to come under further Russian artillery fire.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "After the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson was hit by guided aerial bombs, I came under fire from Russian terrorists. Our Kherson land saved us".

Details: Mrochko said that the Russians had attacked the central district of Kherson at 06:30. When rescue workers, utility workers and social workers arrived at the scene, the Russians launched another artillery strike.

Mrochko was recording a video message when the attack took place.

Background: On the morning of 16 April, the Russians attacked a residential area of Kherson with aircraft and artillery, killing one person and injuring three.

