Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 97 drones launched by Russia overnight, 34 decoy drones fail to reach their targets
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 97 drones on the night of 15-16 April, using Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 57 drones.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "As of 09:30, 57 Shahed-type loitering munitions (and other types of drone) are confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, centre and south of the country.
A further 34 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).
Details: The Russian attack is reported to have affected Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Poltava oblasts.
The Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and from temporarily occupied Crimea.
