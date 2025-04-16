All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 97 drones launched by Russia overnight, 34 decoy drones fail to reach their targets

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 April 2025, 10:55
Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 97 drones launched by Russia overnight, 34 decoy drones fail to reach their targets

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 97 drones on the night of 15-16 April, using Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 57 drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:30, 57 Shahed-type loitering munitions (and other types of drone) are confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, centre and south of the country.

Advertisement:

A further 34 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

Details: The Russian attack is reported to have affected Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Poltava oblasts.

The Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 52 drones; 26 UAVs downed
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 40 out of 62 Russian drones, 11 disappeared from radar
Ukrainian air defences destroy 43 out of 55 drones launched by Russia overnight, 12 go off radar
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: