​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 April 2025, 15:41
Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Facebook

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, has reported a significant breakthrough in dialogue with the US on a future minerals deal.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Svyrydenko's Facebook post

Details: Svyrydenko announced a positive new step with the United States on an economic partnership agreement and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Our technical teams have worked very thoroughly together on the agreement - there is significant progress; lawyers have made the right accents in the drafting of the agreement, and I thank the negotiators from both teams," she wrote.

She said that there is an agreement with the US side to record this positive development in a memorandum of intent.

"In the near future, we are preparing to complete the formalisation of the agreement," the deputy prime minister said.

She reported that the teams will still work on specific points in the agreement, although much has already been worked out.

"The agreement will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament), will provide opportunities for investment and development in Ukraine, and will provide conditions for tangible economic growth for both Ukraine and the United States," Svyrydenko explained.

Background:

  • Bloomberg previously reported that the US had eased its demands for the repayment of aid from Ukraine during the negotiations on the subsoil deal.
  • Earlier, European Pravda reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had reintroduced a requirement into the subsoil agreement that obliges Ukraine to reimburse all the assistance that the US provided after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
  • On 11 April, US and Ukrainian officials met to discuss Washington’s proposal to access Ukraine’s mineral resources. However, media reports say prospects for a breakthrough were minimal due to what was described as an "antagonistic" atmosphere.
  • During these technical consultations in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation handed over the proposals prepared by Kyiv to the US side.

