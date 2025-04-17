Ukraine and US share common interest in returning Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukrainian control – energy minister

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has stated that the United States and Ukraine share a common interest in returning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukrainian control and restarting its operation to implement joint energy projects.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Halushchenko during a discussion at the Atlantic Council

Quote from Halushchenko: "We have a joint interest with the United States to bring [the Zaporizhzhia NPP] back under Ukrainian control, but not only to bring it back but to restart operation of this nuclear power plant.

Because this could bring another possibility for cooperation between us, when we are talking about the export of electricity, for instance.

Moreover, we will need more electricity for any project that could be implemented in Ukraine together with the United States, because we need more electricity for the reelevant reconstruction of the country, and that is very important."

Details: Halushchenko separately pointed out that it is absolutely unacceptable to leave the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP as it is now.

Quote from Halushchenko: "If we allow the Russians to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP and to operate or not operate or even to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP under their legal control, it would be a disaster for everything the world has achieved in peaceful nuclear development.

Now we are talking about a renaissance of the nuclear industry in the world, so no one would allow you to invest in nuclear [energy] if one country could just get the largest nuclear plant in Europe and occupy and control it, after the war is over. […]

We have to show that no one could illegally [seize] a nuclear object, no matter whether it’s big or small, and take it by force."

Details: During the discussion, Halushchenko stressed that large-scale Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities pose a particular threat to nuclear safety.

This also applies to the Zaporizhzhia NPP which is currently shut down and three other plants that continue to operate in Ukraine.

Over 150 incidents have been recorded since August 2024 in which Russian missiles or drones flew over or near these plants.

Quote from Halushchenko: "What is more dangerous are Russian attacks, and that is intentional attacks when they attack the substations critical for nuclear [power] which cause the emergency shutdown of nuclear units, and these are operational nuclear units.

And these are the messages we discuss, we put these in the draft resolutions and we ask the IAEA experts to visit these substations.

[Because] when you have an emergency shutdown of a nuclear unit, that is only one step before a Fukushima[-type] scenario – one step from a nuclear accident.

[Such actions] are completely contrary to nuclear and radiation standards."

Previously: Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Moscow "does not consider it possible" to transfer control of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine or any other country.

Background:

The administration of US President Donald Trump is pushing for new conditions to secure US access to critical minerals and energy assets in Ukraine, increasing its economic demands on Kyiv as it progresses with a peace deal with Russia.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claimed that the US could take over the management of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine "with very little problem" if a political decision is made.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had not discussed the ownership of Zaporizhzhia NPP with Washington, stressing that it would not operate without Ukraine's oversight.

The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 4 March 2022, and since then, they have periodically attacked the facility, posing a threat of a nuclear disaster. They have also stationed their personnel there.

