Over 280,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast

A total of 282,490 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast, where mandatory evacuation continues.

Source: Ukrinform citing Serhii Honcharov, Head of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilisation and Defence Work at Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Honcharov: "In total, as of 15 April, there are 282,490 civilians in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, 21,492 children still remain in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Donetsk Oblast.

Evacuation measures continue in the oblast, with over 1,217,000 civilians evacuated so far, including 190,000 children and about 46,500 people with disabilities.

Background: A total of 185 families with 254 children still remain in Donetsk Oblast settlements, where mandatory evacuation of children has been implemented.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!