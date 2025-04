Russian Shahed drone strike sparks fire at agricultural facility in Sumy Oblast

A fire has broken out at premises belonging to an agricultural business as a result of a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Mykhailo Melnyk, Head of Sumy District Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy attacked one of the agricultural businesses in the Sad hromada with Shahed kamikaze drones at around 02:00. The fire was promptly extinguished." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Melnyk said no casualties had been recorded, but agricultural machinery and office buildings had been damaged.

