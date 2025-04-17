All Sections
Russian drone strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounds medic and driver

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 17 April 2025, 09:08
A Russian drone struck an ambulance in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district at around 07:40 on 17 April, injuring a 65-year-old paramedic and a 61-year-old driver. Both suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at around 07:40."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 65-year-old paramedic had suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the limbs as a result of the drone attack in Kherson, while a 61-year-old driver had sustained injuries to the head and pelvis.

Both were hospitalised. Doctors are providing them with the necessary treatment.

Background

  • On the morning of 16 April, the Russians attacked the city of Kherson using aircraft and artillery, killing a man and injuring another nine people, including a 15-year-old teenager. They also damaged 20 high-rise buildings, two houses, residential buildings, a sports facility and two supermarkets.
  • Later, when Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, along with rescue workers arrived at the scene of the strike, they came under further artillery fire.

