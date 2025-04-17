Russian drone strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounds medic and driver

A Russian drone struck an ambulance in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district at around 07:40 on 17 April, injuring a 65-year-old paramedic and a 61-year-old driver. Both suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at around 07:40."

Advertisement:

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 65-year-old paramedic had suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the limbs as a result of the drone attack in Kherson, while a 61-year-old driver had sustained injuries to the head and pelvis.

Both were hospitalised. Doctors are providing them with the necessary treatment.

Background:

Advertisement:

On the morning of 16 April, the Russians attacked the city of Kherson using aircraft and artillery, killing a man and injuring another nine people, including a 15-year-old teenager. They also damaged 20 high-rise buildings, two houses, residential buildings, a sports facility and two supermarkets.

Later, when Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, along with rescue workers arrived at the scene of the strike, they came under further artillery fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!