All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack

Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 April 2025, 14:18
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Yurii Makarov. Photo: Suspilne

Journalist Yurii Makarov, the executive producer of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, has been attacked by an unknown individual with a knife. Makarov is currently in hospital.

Source: Mykola Chernotytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Suspilne, on Facebook; Kyiv police

Quote from Chernotytskyi: "Yesterday evening [16 April – ed.], an unknown person attacked Yurii Makarov, the executive producer of Suspilne Broadcasting and a well-known journalist, and inflicted a stab wound. Yurii Makarov has been taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Chernotytskyi emphasised that there is currently no threat to Makarov’s life.

"The police are carrying out investigative actions. On behalf of Suspilne, I urge the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine to take personal control of the investigation," Chernotytskyi concluded.

The police reported that the incident occurred in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv near one of the residential areas.

Advertisement:

"Early reports indicate that the criminal suddenly stabbed a passer-by and fled the scene. The victim was identified as a 69-year-old Kyiv resident, an employee of one of the national media institutions. He was taken to hospital," the police stated.

Law enforcement officials have opened criminal proceedings under Article 121.1 (intended grievous bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Police are taking measures to detain the perpetrator.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

media
Advertisement:
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
Fox News calls Kyiv a "Russian city" during Easter service broadcast
"Sooner or later, life will triumph": Zelenskyy's Easter greetings to Ukrainians
All News
media
Trump outraged by CBS stories about Ukraine and Greenland and demands punishment
Radio Liberty's Ukrainian Service cuts down on broadcasts, places staff on leave
Freedom TV channel newsroom destroyed in Russian strike – video
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
19:54
IT coalition donates equipment worth almost €2 million to Ukraine
19:29
Zelenskyy announces meeting with allies in London on peace deal suggestions
19:04
Trump promises to reveal details of "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within three days
19:02
Russian attacks and mine injure three people in Nikopol district
17:59
Ukraine increases imports of civilian drones by more than a third
17:58
Putin admits strike on civilian facility in Sumy, but offers cynical "justification"
17:53
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
17:49
US awaits Ukraine's response to peace proposals on Crimea and NATO – WSJ
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: