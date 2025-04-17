Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack

Journalist Yurii Makarov, the executive producer of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, has been attacked by an unknown individual with a knife. Makarov is currently in hospital.

Source: Mykola Chernotytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Suspilne, on Facebook; Kyiv police

Quote from Chernotytskyi: "Yesterday evening [16 April – ed.], an unknown person attacked Yurii Makarov, the executive producer of Suspilne Broadcasting and a well-known journalist, and inflicted a stab wound. Yurii Makarov has been taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Details: Chernotytskyi emphasised that there is currently no threat to Makarov’s life.

"The police are carrying out investigative actions. On behalf of Suspilne, I urge the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine to take personal control of the investigation," Chernotytskyi concluded.

The police reported that the incident occurred in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv near one of the residential areas.

"Early reports indicate that the criminal suddenly stabbed a passer-by and fled the scene. The victim was identified as a 69-year-old Kyiv resident, an employee of one of the national media institutions. He was taken to hospital," the police stated.

Law enforcement officials have opened criminal proceedings under Article 121.1 (intended grievous bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Police are taking measures to detain the perpetrator.

