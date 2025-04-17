All Sections
Russian sound engineer working for prominent Ukrainian radio station detained for spying for Russia's FSB in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 April 2025, 15:25
The Russian asset being detained. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced the detention of a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) asset in Kyiv – a 47-year-old Russian citizen who worked as a sound engineer at a well-known Ukrainian radio station.

Source: SSU; Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Quote from the SSU: "An investigation has revealed that the invaders recruited the asset to help prepare a series of terrorist attacks in central Kyiv. To identify potential targets, the suspect conducted surveillance of car parks near administrative buildings of the defence forces.

Between recording radio broadcasts, the Russian citizen roamed the central streets of the capital, secretly photographing SUVs he believed belonged to the Ukrainian military."

Details: Investigators believe the suspect – who, according to the prosecutor's office, has lived in Kyiv Oblast for over a decade – was gathering intelligence on administrative buildings and vehicles belonging to a defence agency in Kyiv on behalf of the Russian secret services. He covertly took photos and videos of the targets while loitering around the city, and transmitted the geolocated intelligence to Russia via a messaging app.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the Russian military intended to use the gathered intelligence to plan and carry out terrorist attacks.

The SSU noted that the FSB had planned to blow up the identified vehicles by planting and remotely detonating improvised explosive devices.

At the scene, the SSU seized the suspect's mobile phone, which he had used to communicate with the FSB and take covert photos of the targets.

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. In addition, authorities are considering the issue of further qualification of the defendant's criminal actions.

State Security Service of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor Generalwarspying
