Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that he will personally oversee the process of solving and investigating the crime. Photo: Interior Ministry of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers are carrying out the necessary investigative actions to identify the assailant who attacked Yurii Makarov, the executive producer of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, quoted by the ministry’s press service

Details: Klymenko said that forensic examinations have already been commissioned and the attacker’s identity and possible motives are being established.

It is reported that the victim has given initial testimony to police.

"I am personally overseeing the process of solving and investigating this brazen crime," Klymenko said.

Background: On 17 April, it was reported that an unidentified individual had attacked Suspilne executive producer Yurii Makarov with a knife. The journalist is currently in hospital.

