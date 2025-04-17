All Sections
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 17 April 2025, 19:22
Yurii Makarov. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the knife attack against Yurii Makarov, journalist and executive producer of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, saying that one possible motive is Makarov’s professional activity, specifically his coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists during a briefing on 17 April, as reported by Suspilne

Quote: "Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has just reported to me about the attack on Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov. He was stabbed. Thank God, Mr Makarov is alive.

Investigators and experts are currently working on the case. One of the versions is that it happened because of his professional activity – his coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine. But I think the Interior Ministry and the police will provide a more detailed explanation."

Background:

  • On 17 April, it was reported that an unidentified individual had attacked Suspilne executive producer Yurii Makarov with a knife. The journalist is currently in hospital.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that the journalist has already given an initial statement to the police. 

