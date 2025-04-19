Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on 18 April: 18 people in hospital, including four children
Saturday, 19 April 2025, 15:55
Nearly 120 people were injured in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Kharkiv on Friday 18 April. Reports indicate that 18 civilians remain in hospital.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Of the four children in hospital, a 5-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy are in a moderate condition, while a 9-year-old child is in a satisfactory condition and will be discharged soon.
Two adults are in a serious condition, two senior citizens are in a moderate condition and ten others are in a satisfactory condition.
Previously:
- On the morning of 18 April, Russian forces fired ballistic missiles carrying cluster munitions on Kharkiv.
- The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had struck the city of Kharkiv with three Iskander high-explosive missiles. At least one missile exploded in mid-air to cause as much damage as possible in the city.
