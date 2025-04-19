Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on 18 April: 18 people in hospital, including four children

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Nearly 120 people were injured in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Kharkiv on Friday 18 April. Reports indicate that 18 civilians remain in hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Of the four children in hospital, a 5-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy are in a moderate condition, while a 9-year-old child is in a satisfactory condition and will be discharged soon.

Advertisement:

Two adults are in a serious condition, two senior citizens are in a moderate condition and ten others are in a satisfactory condition.

Previously:

On the morning of 18 April, Russian forces fired ballistic missiles carrying cluster munitions on Kharkiv.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had struck the city of Kharkiv with three Iskander high-explosive missiles. At least one missile exploded in mid-air to cause as much damage as possible in the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!