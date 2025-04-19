All Sections
Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on 18 April: 18 people in hospital, including four children

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 April 2025, 15:55
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Nearly 120 people were injured in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Kharkiv on Friday 18 April. Reports indicate that 18 civilians remain in hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Of the four children in hospital, a 5-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy are in a moderate condition, while a 9-year-old child is in a satisfactory condition and will be discharged soon.

Two adults are in a serious condition, two senior citizens are in a moderate condition and ten others are in a satisfactory condition.

Previously: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

