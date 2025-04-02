Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have dropped nearly 50 guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast and launched drone strikes on Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts. They have also targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy said that Russia's strikes had targeted energy infrastructure: in Sumy Oblast, an FPV drone hit a substation; and in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, artillery shelling damaged a power transmission line. Almost 4,000 customers were cut off from the power grid.

The president stressed that such systematic attacks demonstrated Moscow's disregard for the diplomatic efforts of international partners.

Quote: "Putin does not want to ensure even a partial ceasefire. We need new and tangible pressure on Russia to put this war on a course to end.

We should not wait until 11 April, when it will be a month of the Russians saying ‘no’ in response to the American ceasefire proposal. We need to act as soon as possible. We are ready to work with all our partners in America, Europe and the world in the most constructive way possible to achieve the much-needed result of a decent and lasting peace."

Previously:

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 74 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 1 April. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 41 of them. The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts.

On the night of 1-2 April, law enforcement officials also confirmed that the Russians had attacked the city with Geran-2 drones. So far, eight people have been injured, including a nine-month-old infant.

Background:

On Thursday 13 March, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that Russia had agreed with the proposal to end combat actions in Ukraine, but that this should lead to a lasting peace.

Putin said that many questions needed to be resolved within the framework of such a ceasefire, such as whether Ukraine will continue to mobilise troops and receive weapons, how monitoring and verification will be handled, and who will determine violations along the 2,000-km front line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin was putting forward additional conditions for a halt to the hostilities, which indicates that he does not want to stop fighting.

