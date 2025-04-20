EU wants to see evidence that Russia has halted aggression against Ukraine – Reuters

The European Union has called on Russia to demonstrate that it has ceased its aggression against Ukraine with concrete actions, responding to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s announcement of an "Easter truce".

Source: Reuters

Details: On Saturday 19 April, following Putin’s declaration of a unilateral 30-hour ceasefire over Easter, the European Union reacted cautiously, emphasising that a ceasefire should not be a symbolic gesture but rather part of a consistent and transparent process to end Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Russia has a track record as an aggressor, so first we need to see any actual halt of the aggression and clear deeds for a lasting ceasefire," stated Anitta Hipper, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Commission.

Brussels recalled that Ukraine had expressed its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire more than a month ago, but Russia failed to take any reciprocal steps.

"Russia could stop this war at any moment if it really wanted to... We continue to support Ukraine for a long, just and comprehensive peace," Hipper underlined.

Background:

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Ukrainian troops had noticed that the Easter truce promised by the Russians was not being upheld on most fronts.

Following a report from Ukraine's commander-in-chief late in the evening on 19 April, Zelenskyy said that Russia’s Easter truce did not cover Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, and that attacks had not ceased in some other areas of the combat zone.

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin also reported continued Russian drone attacks in the oblast after 18:00, despite the Kremlin's claimed ceasefire.

