Russian troops advance on several fronts in eastern Ukraine – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 20 April 2025, 06:55
Russian troops advance on several fronts in eastern Ukraine – DeepState
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on 19 April that Russian troops had advanced near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Rozlyv and Uspenivka.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState's map shows that Russian forces had advanced in three areas – near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Rozlyv and Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: On 19 April, DeepState reported that the Russians had been actively strengthening their positions in the village of Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast, advancing infantry, setting up logistics and communications and preparing for offensive actions towards Stara Mykolaivka and the road to Kostiantynivka.

occupationDonetsk OblastLuhansk Oblast
