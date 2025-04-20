All Sections
Russians strike volunteer in Donetsk Oblast with three drones – photos, video

Olha Kyrylenko, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 April 2025, 12:46
Russians strike volunteer in Donetsk Oblast with three drones – photos, video
People and a car affected by the Russian drone attacks. Photo: Tkachov

Since the so-called 30-hour "Easter truce" declared by Russia came into effect, Russian forces have carried out three consecutive strikes using FPV drones near the car of Ukrainian volunteer Yevhen Tkachov, who was evacuating civilians from the village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast. Zoria is located south of the city of Kostiantynivka, along the Donetsk highway.

Source: Tkachov in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Taking advantage of the ‘Easter truce’, I was trying to evacuate elderly people from frontline Zoria and escort two families from the same settlement who were leaving in their own cars. I drove first, followed by two cars. We had white ribbons [a sign that civilians are in the vehicle – ed.]. About 50 metres before reaching the Donetsk highway, I spotted a drone, turned on my hazard lights, got out of the car and started waving my arms to show that I was a civilian. Despite this, the drone struck just half a metre from my car. I signalled to the two cars behind me to drive past, but I could no longer move – the car wouldn’t start [the blast also shredded the tyres – ed.]. The two civilians in my car and I moved into the bushes.

Then a second FPV arrived, circled us several times and struck just a few metres from the people! One woman sustained shrapnel injuries to her buttock.

 

We called [the police, some contacts – ed.], asked for help, but no one came. Then I saw the third FPV finish off the car.

We were saved by the heroic chaplain Oleksandr Reshetnyk, with whom I was imprisoned in Sloviansk in 2014. By the way, the car destroyed by the Russians today had also been with me in captivity in 2014. It was my wife’s car."

Details: The wounded civilian woman and the fortunately uninjured man were handed over to medics by Yevhen Tkachov.

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a so-called Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.
  • Most Ukrainian defenders have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by Russian forces, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

