The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the fact that American news channel Fox News called Kyiv a Russian city during its broadcast of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s Easter service.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fox News was broadcasting Easter services from various parts of the world, including Kyiv. Initially, the broadcast correctly labelled the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s service at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral as taking place in "Kyiv, Ukraine". However, the caption later changed to "Kyiv, Russia" and remained on screen for an extended period.

"If this was a mistake rather than a deliberate political statement, there should be an apology and an investigation into who made the mistake," Tykhyi wrote.

Background: This incident comes shortly after Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the US is allegedly willing to recognise Russian control over Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula as part of a broader peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

