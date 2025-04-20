Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on Fox News' labelling Kyiv as "Russian city"
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the fact that American news channel Fox News called Kyiv a Russian city during its broadcast of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s Easter service.
Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Fox News was broadcasting Easter services from various parts of the world, including Kyiv. Initially, the broadcast correctly labelled the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s service at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral as taking place in "Kyiv, Ukraine". However, the caption later changed to "Kyiv, Russia" and remained on screen for an extended period.
"If this was a mistake rather than a deliberate political statement, there should be an apology and an investigation into who made the mistake," Tykhyi wrote.
Background: This incident comes shortly after Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the US is allegedly willing to recognise Russian control over Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula as part of a broader peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!