Russians attack Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: apartments and food processing plant on fire – photos

Aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the village of Kivsharivka. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A food processing plant has caught fire and infrastructure has been damaged in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Russian drones have hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Lysak: "The Russians targeted our oblast with drones… A fire broke out at a food processing plant in Pavlohrad. The aggressor struck the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. Infrastructure was damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak added that dry grass and an outbuilding had caught fire and a dacha had been damaged in an attack on the Pidhorodne hromada of the Dnipro district. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden - ed.]

Aftermath of the Russian attack in the Pidhorodne hromada Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians struck the Novopavlivka hromada with guided bombs (information on the aftermath is being confirmed) and the city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district was shelled with heavy artillery.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians had attacked a high-rise building in the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk hromada in Kharkiv Oblast with drones on 20 April.

Aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the village of Kivsharivka Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Thirty-six apartments occupying an area of 1,600 sq m were on fire. There were no casualties as the building was uninhabited," the State Emergency Service stated.

Aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the village of Kivsharivka Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

