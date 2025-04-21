Russians drop explosive from drone on two civilians in Kherson Oblast, killing woman

Russian forces have attacked two residents of the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast with a drone, dropping an explosive device that killed an elderly woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops attacked residents of Bilozerka with a drone while they were walking down the street. An elderly woman has been killed by the explosive. My condolences to her family and loved ones."

Details: A 47-year-old man has also been taken to hospital. He sustained a blast injury, a closed craniocerebral trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Earlier, Prokudin reported that several settlements came under Russian fire and airstrikes the previous day, including the settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Vysuntsi, Poniativka, Vysoke, Odradokamianka, Shliakhove, Zolota Balka, Burhunka, Mykilske and Chervonyi Maiak and the city of Kherson. Russian troops struck residential neighbourhoods and a shop. Due to Russian aggression, three people were killed and another three injured.

Background:

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the morning of 21 April and shelled Kherson with artillery. One person was injured.

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

