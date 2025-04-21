All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop explosive from drone on two civilians in Kherson Oblast, killing woman

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 April 2025, 09:43
Russians drop explosive from drone on two civilians in Kherson Oblast, killing woman
The village of Bilozerka on the map. Screenshot: Google maps

Russian forces have attacked two residents of the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast with a drone, dropping an explosive device that killed an elderly woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops attacked residents of Bilozerka with a drone while they were walking down the street. An elderly woman has been killed by the explosive. My condolences to her family and loved ones."

Advertisement:

Details: A 47-year-old man has also been taken to hospital. He sustained a blast injury, a closed craniocerebral trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Earlier, Prokudin reported that several settlements came under Russian fire and airstrikes the previous day, including the settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Vysuntsi, Poniativka, Vysoke, Odradokamianka, Shliakhove, Zolota Balka, Burhunka, Mykilske and Chervonyi Maiak and the city of Kherson. Russian troops struck residential neighbourhoods and a shop. Due to Russian aggression, three people were killed and another three injured.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the morning of 21 April and shelled Kherson with artillery. One person was injured.
  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians launch combined attack on Kherson Oblast: one killed, several injured
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 7 people, including child
Ukrainian forces video shows yet another Russian assault being repulsed in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: