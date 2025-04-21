Russians attack Mykolaiv with missiles and Kherson with artillery, injuring person

The Russians attacked the city of Mykolaiv with missiles and shelled Kherson on the morning of 21 April. A person has been injured.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kim: "The enemy attacked the city with missiles at around 04:57; the type is being determined. No casualties or damage have been recorded."

Advertisement:

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had shelled the city of Kherson in the morning, injuring a person.

"The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery at around 07:20. A man, 72, came under attack. He suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm," Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The man was taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

Background: On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!