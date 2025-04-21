Russian Defence Ministry says its troops have resumed hostilities after "Easter truce"

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated on Monday 21 April that Russian forces have resumed their war of aggression in Ukraine following the end of the so-called "Easter truce".

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Russian outlet Kommersant and other propaganda outlets

Quote: "With the end of the truce, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have resumed the conduct of the special military operation [as Russians refer to their war of aggression in Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Russian troops repeatedly violated the so-called "truce" since it was announced. Yet the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that "Russian military personnel strictly observed the ceasefire and remained at previously occupied lines and positions".

The ministry also alleged that Ukrainian defence forces had shelled Russian troops and launched drones.

Background:

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Following a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians violated the "Easter truce" 2,935 times. He noted that Ukraine's actions would "mirror" those of the Russians.

