All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Defence Ministry says its troops have resumed hostilities after "Easter truce"

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 April 2025, 10:49
Russian Defence Ministry says its troops have resumed hostilities after Easter truce
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated on Monday 21 April that Russian forces have resumed their war of aggression in Ukraine following the end of the so-called "Easter truce".

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Russian outlet Kommersant and other propaganda outlets

Quote: "With the end of the truce, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have resumed the conduct of the special military operation [as Russians refer to their war of aggression in Ukraine – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian troops repeatedly violated the so-called "truce" since it was announced. Yet the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that "Russian military personnel strictly observed the ceasefire and remained at previously occupied lines and positions".

The ministry also alleged that Ukrainian defence forces had shelled Russian troops and launched drones.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.
  • Following a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians violated the "Easter truce" 2,935 times. He noted that Ukraine's actions would "mirror" those of the Russians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaRussia
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Russia
UK intelligence reports Russia is militarising and brainwashing youth through education system
Russians to hold Immortal Regiment march with Soviet symbols in Washington
Chinese nationals smuggle military gear from Russia using loopholes
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: