Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian drone launch base in Kursk Oblast, killing up to 20 drone operators

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 April 2025, 15:22
An image from a drone. Photo: Screenshot

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported a successful strike by Ukrainian aircraft at a launch site for Russian drones in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff on social media

Details: It is noted that on 19 April, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a place near the village of Tiotkino, Kursk Oblast, from which the Russians launch attack drones.

The facility was used by the Russians to train, equip and launch reconnaissance, strike and FPV drones, the Ukrainian military said.

The General Staff reports that the strike killed up to 20 UAV operators.

Quote: "This strike of ours is a tangible response to the enemy's actions against the Ukrainian army.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy elements of the occupiers' military infrastructure. No war crime will go unpunished."

