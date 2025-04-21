Russian forces continue assaults on most fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked Ukraine on most fronts over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 21 April

Details: On the Lyman front, Russian troops have carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions on Monday. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted to advance once but were repelled.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces are trying to breach Ukrainian defences. Two attacks are ongoing, while five assault attempts have been repelled.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have made 22 attempts since the beginning of the day to push Ukrainian troops from their positions. Ukraine’s defence forces are holding their ground, having repelled 9 attacks; 13 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian assaults. One combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian aircraft launched several strikes using unguided rockets.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian troops are repelling one Russian attack.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted one offensive action but failed to achieve any success.

In the combat zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks on Monday, with two still ongoing. Russian aircraft launched 16 strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops carried out over 130 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

No combat clashes were recorded on the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Siversk and Huliaipole fronts at the time of reporting.

The total number of combat clashes over the past 24 hours stands at 56.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!