Putin says Moscow will "analyse Easter truce"

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow needs to analyse the effects of the "Easter truce".

Source: Putin quoted by Russian media on 21 April

Quote: "We need to think, to look closely at the results of the experience of declaring an Easter truce."

Details: Putin said that "Russia is always in favour of truces, which is why we took the initiative on Easter".

Putin also said that Russia "observed a decrease in Kyiv's combat activity, but more than 5,000 attacks were still recorded", despite the fact that Russia was the side that did not comply with the ceasefire and, as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, violated the "truce" almost 3,000 times on 20 April alone.

In addition, the Kremlin leader said it was necessary to "investigate" Ukraine's proposal not to hit civilian objects.

